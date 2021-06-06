Nick Kyrgios will be a sideline commentator on the upcoming season of Australian Ninja Warrior

He is lengthy been one of the most watchable skilled tennis gamers on the males’s circuit.

However Nick Kyrgios is ready to swap his tennis racquet for a microphone as he joins the upcoming season of Australian Ninja Warrior.

A 30-second video for the Channel 9 recreation present confirmed the 26-year-old athlete offering sideline commentary.

Lineup: Nick Kyrgios will swap his tennis racquet for a microphone in the upcoming season of Australian Ninja Warrior, as seen in a new promo video for the present. L-R: Ben Fordham, Kyrgios, Rebecca Maddern and Shane Crawford

Introducing Kyrgios as ‘Australia’s most enjoyable tennis famous person,’ the trailer started, over on-court footage of the world’s 56th ranked males’s participant.

‘Now, Nick Kyrgios joins Australia’s Ninja’s killer new crew,’ the voiceover intoned, displaying the Canberran alongside fellow stars Ben Fordham, Rebecca Maddern and Shane Crawford.

Kyrgios and Crawford seem to be sharing sideline commentary duties this 12 months, after the former AFL star took over from former cricketer Freddie Flintoff.

Dream crew: Kyrgios and Crawford seem to be sharing sideline commentary duties this 12 months, after the former AFL star took over from former cricketer Freddie Flintoff

Ace efficiency: ‘Is that each one you bought?’ the tennis legend stated in the teaser, as he shrugged his shoulders

The brand new trailer follows an earlier teaser for the collection, by which Nick was first launched as a new addition to the Ninja Warrior crew.

‘Is that each one you bought?’ the tennis legend stated in the teaser, as he shrugged his shoulders.

In the clip Nick is launched alongside returning commentators Fordham, Maddern and Crawford.

New function: A 30 second lengthy video for the Channel 9 recreation present confirmed the 26-year-old athlete offering sideline commentary

The course was teased as the hardest of all time with obstacles now together with underwater challenges to overcome Mt Midoriyama.

In the teaser, it additionally regarded like rivals will additionally go head-to-head in challenges.

Stars of the collection Jack ‘Lethal Ninja’ Wilson and Ashlin ‘Flashlin’ Herbert are seen racing one another on the course. Olivia Vivian will additionally return.

Right here we go! He was launched alongside returning commentators Ben Fordham, Maddern (L) and Shane Crawford

The brand new collection comes after Ben Polson conquered Mt Midoriyama final 12 months.

Ben set a report climbing up Mount Midoriyama in 25.56 seconds and took residence a whopping $400,000 in the finale.

Reflecting on his win, Ben he stated: ‘I wasn’t your common child in school. I felt like an outcast and bought bullied a lot.’

The present is ready to air later this 12 months on Channel 9.