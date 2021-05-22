Nicky Whelan enjoys a night out at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles
She’s the previous Neighbours star who calls Los Angeles dwelling.
And on Thursday, Australian actress Nicky Whelan loved a night out with buddies at celebrity hotspot, Craig’s in West Hollywood.
The 40-year-old confirmed off her trendy facet in a fitted halterneck high that highlighted her trim and toned determine, in addition to her ample property.
She teamed the look with a pair of quirky high-waisted plaid trousers that showcased her slender physique.
The actress teamed her look with a brown pointed boots, a cross-body bag and a leather-based jacket.
She styled her luscious blonde locks again in a bun, leaving her fringe out to border her face.
For make-up, she stored it easy with flawless base, a cherry pink pout and lashings of mascara.
The Australian magnificence nearly ran into actor Rob Lowe who was additionally noticed at the star-studded eatery that very same night.
The Parks and Recreation star, 57, appeared dapper dressed in a navy jacket, a stripped T-shirt beneath, with trousers and sneakers.
He donned an NBA face masks exterior of the venue, earlier than taking it off as he acquired into an awaiting automobile.
Nicky left Neighbours in 2007 after one yr on the present, and has gone on to star in a variety of profitable Hollywood movies resembling Corridor Cross and The Wedding ceremony Ringer.
She can be a eager boxer and recurrently reveals off her abilities in the ring on her Instagram.
