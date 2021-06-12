Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy come together for the thriller version of Bigg Boss





Amazon Prime Video at this time launched the official trailer and first look photos for the extremely anticipated eight-part drama sequence, 9 Excellent Strangers, which is able to premiere solely on August 20, 2021 worldwide, excluding the US and China. Primarily based on The New York Occasions bestselling guide from Australian creator Liane Moriarty, 9 Excellent Strangers is produced by the groups behind Massive Little Lies and stars Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy of their first undertaking together. The trailer dropped earlier at this time and it seems to be like a deep, darkish, psychological subversion of Bigg Boss. Watch it beneath:

Filmed on location in Australia, the drama is about at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that guarantees therapeutic and transformation, 9 harassed metropolis dwellers attempt to get on a path to a greater method of dwelling. Watching over them throughout this ten-day retreat is the resort's director Masha (Kidman), a girl on a mission to reinvigorate their drained minds and our bodies. Nonetheless, these 9 strangers do not know what's about to hit them.

The forged additionally contains Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Corridor, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving. 9 Excellent Strangers is government produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Movies, Bruna Papandrea, Jodi Matterson and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Tales, David E Kelley, Melissa McCarthy, John Henry Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Jonathan Levine, Molly Allen and Liane Moriarty. The sequence is co-written by David E Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing the sequence.

The primary three episodes of 9 Excellent Strangers premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, with new episodes launching weekly.

