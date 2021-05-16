Nicole Kidman flaunts her svelte figure in matching activewear as she goes for a morning jog

Nicole Kidman has confirmed her dedication to health by kicking off the weekend with a difficult run by means of the countryside.

The actress, 53, posted a picture of herself jogging by means of a lush, mountainous panorama on Sunday, writing in the caption: ‘Operating into the weekend.’

Placing her svelte physique and flat abdomen on show, the proficient star wore a black crop prime and leggings as she jogged in the direction of the digicam.

Breaking a sweat! Nicole Kidman, 53, (pictured) revealed her svelte figure in activewear as she went for a morning jog by means of the countryside on Sunday

The Hollywood actress accomplished her look with a pair of white sneakers whereas tying her strawberry-blonde locks up into a ponytail.

Her submit was shortly inundated with feedback from her adoring followers, lots of whom have been impressed by her dedication to health.

‘A match queen,’ one fan wrote. Whereas a second added: ‘Love the hustle, Nic!’

Nicole beforehand shared her health suggestions throughout an interview with the Los Angeles Instances, explaining: ‘Selection is one of the simplest ways [to become fit] I’ve discovered.’

She stated: ‘Should you assume you’ll get up and run 5 miles each morning for the remainder of your life, you may get bored and hit the snooze button after a week.’

‘So I try to combine it up with sports activities, working, yoga and even simply going for a stroll with my husband and the youngsters.’

New movie: Other than maintaining her health, Nicole is busy engaged on her upcoming movie venture, Being The Ricardos, in which she portrays comedienne and actress Lucille Ball

Other than maintaining her health, Nicole is busy engaged on her upcoming movie venture, Being The Ricardos, in which she portrays comedienne and actress Lucille Ball.

Nicole stars reverse Javier Bardem, who performs Ball’s husband Desi Arnaz.

The title Being The Ricardos refers back to the final identify of the household Lucy and Desi performed on their pioneering sitcom, I Love Lucy.

The brand new biopic is about a single week spent making an episode of I Love Lucy, throughout which Lucy and Desi’s marriage is shaken.