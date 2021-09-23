Nicole Ritchie Hair Cat Fire: Actress and TV personality Nicole Ritchie’s hair caught fire when she cut her 40th birthday cake Video Viral- Video:

Hollywood actress and TV personality Nicole Ritchie recently had her 40th birthday, which she celebrated with great pomp. But during the celebration, Nicole Ritchie’s hair caught fire and a major accident was averted. The video of Nicole Ritchie burning her hair is going viral on social media.

The real Nicole was blowing out the candles in her birthday cake. Her hair was open and her hair grabbed her as she bent down to fly down. Then immediately his friends put out the fire in his hair. Nicole Richie Nicole Richie shared this video on her Instagram account.



Fans and celebrity friends are commenting on this video of Nickel Ritchie. He is happy that nothing wrong happened to Nicole. Although some people are laughing after watching this video and saying that 40th birthday is really ‘hot’ for Nicole Ritchie.

Nicole Ritchie gained popularity from the TV series ‘The Simple Life’. He has since judged several international reality shows. In addition to professional life, Nicole Richie also discussed her differences with friend Paris Hiltin. In 2005, news came that Nicole and Paris Hilton were not talking to each other. Paris Hilton also confirmed this. However, the two became friends again in 2006.

Nicole Ritchie married singer Joel Madden in December 2006. He has two children – a son and a daughter.