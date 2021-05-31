Nicole Williams sets the tone for hot girl summer in a cheeky bikini with Shanina Shaiyk in LA

Commercial

She broke into the world of style design almost 4 years in the past.

And Nicole Williams set the tone for hot girl summer as she posed up a storm in a cheeky bikini from her swimwear line, Nia Lynn, on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actuality star enlisted the assist of Shanina Shaiyk and her mannequin buddies to launch the summer assortment whereas on a yacht celebration in the harbor.

Nicole’s tanned and toned body was on show in a tiny red-and-white triangle high with colourful straps wrapped round her neck and again.

She confirmed off her completely positioned hip tattoos carrying a matching pair of barely-there bottoms.

Williams opted for a crisp white cover-up draped down throughout her forearms as she sipped on cocktails in the solar.

Her darkish brown hair was parted down the center and slicked again into a tight bun, and he or she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Shanina, 30, seemed radiant in a teal inexperienced quantity with a mustard yellow geometric print.

She paired a tiny triangle high with matching bottoms to speak in the solar with a few of her girlfriends.

Nicole, who’s married to former NFL participant Larry English and has starred on WAGS LA, has been a dedicated vegetarian for a decade.

She sang the praises of her dietary decisions in a 2018 interview with Khloe Kardashian’s model Good American saying: ‘I don’t really feel heavy and drained after a meal.’

The bombshell continued: ‘I really feel extra energized on a every day foundation and it feels so nice to eat issues that make you are feeling alive.’

Nicole stated her food regimen was tending towards the plant-based and ‘I be sure all the pieces I eat is natural and from a cruelty-free farm the place the animals are handled with love and respect.

‘It’s essential to me that no animals endure in any approach. I actually need to do all I can to forestall that from taking place, and to be a voice for the unvoiced.’