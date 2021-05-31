Nicole Williams sets the tone for hot girl summer in a cheeky bikini with Shanina Shaiyk in LA

Nicole Williams sets the tone for hot girl summer in a cheeky bikini with Shanina Shaiyk to launch swimwear line on a yacht in Los Angeles

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

She broke into the world of style design almost 4 years in the past.

And Nicole Williams set the tone for hot girl summer as she posed up a storm in a cheeky bikini from her swimwear line, Nia Lynn, on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actuality star enlisted the assist of Shanina Shaiyk and her mannequin buddies to launch the summer assortment whereas on a yacht celebration in the harbor.

Sun's out: Nicole Williams set the tone for hot girl summer as she posed up a storm in a cheeky bikini from her swimwear line, Nia Lynn, on Sunday in Los Angeles

Nicole’s tanned and toned body was on show in a tiny red-and-white triangle high with colourful straps wrapped round her neck and again.

She confirmed off her completely positioned hip tattoos carrying a matching pair of barely-there bottoms.

Williams opted for a crisp white cover-up draped down throughout her forearms as she sipped on cocktails in the solar. 

Girls just want to have fun: The 35-year-old reality star enlisted the help of Shanina Shaiyk and her model friends to launch the summer collection while on a yacht party in the harbor

Model behavior: Nicole's tanned and toned frame was on display in a tiny red-and-white triangle top with colorful straps wrapped around her neck and back

On display: She showed off her perfectly positioned hip tattoos wearing a matching pair of barely-there bottoms

The life: Williams opted for a crisp white cover-up draped down across her forearms as she sipped on cocktails in the sun

Her darkish brown hair was parted down the center and slicked again into a tight bun, and he or she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Shanina, 30, seemed radiant in a teal inexperienced quantity with a mustard yellow geometric print.

She paired a tiny triangle high with matching bottoms to speak in the solar with a few of her girlfriends. 

Nicole, who’s married to former NFL participant Larry English and has starred on WAGS LA, has been a dedicated vegetarian for a decade. 

Good times: Shanina, 30, looked radiant in a teal green number with a mustard yellow geometric print

A look: Her dark brown hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a tight bun, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings

Party time: Nicole threw her hand up in the air while posing in her latest collection

Bikini babes: Shaik paired a tiny triangle top with matching bottoms to chat in the sun with a few of her girlfriends

She sang the praises of her dietary decisions in a 2018 interview with Khloe Kardashian’s model Good American saying: ‘I don’t really feel heavy and drained after a meal.’

The bombshell continued: ‘I really feel extra energized on a every day foundation and it feels so nice to eat issues that make you are feeling alive.’ 

Nicole stated her food regimen was tending towards the plant-based and ‘I be sure all the pieces I eat is natural and from a cruelty-free farm the place the animals are handled with love and respect.

‘It’s essential to me that no animals endure in any approach. I actually need to do all I can to forestall that from taking place, and to be a voice for the unvoiced.’

Lounging around: The women showed off the colorful range from Nicole's swimsuit line which she launched in 2017

