Nicole Williams sets the tone for hot girl summer in a cheeky bikini with Shanina Shaiyk in LA

Nicole Williams sets the tone for hot girl summer in a cheeky bikini with Shanina Shaiyk to launch swimwear line on a yacht in Los Angeles
She broke into the world of style design almost 4 years in the past.
And Nicole Williams set the tone for hot girl summer as she posed up a storm in a cheeky bikini from her swimwear line, Nia Lynn, on Sunday in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old actuality star enlisted the assist of Shanina Shaiyk and her mannequin buddies to launch the summer assortment whereas on a yacht celebration in the harbor.
Nicole’s tanned and toned body was on show in a tiny red-and-white triangle high with colourful straps wrapped round her neck and again.
She confirmed off her completely positioned hip tattoos carrying a matching pair of barely-there bottoms.
Williams opted for a crisp white cover-up draped down throughout her forearms as she sipped on cocktails in the solar.
Her darkish brown hair was parted down the center and slicked again into a tight bun, and he or she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.
Shanina, 30, seemed radiant in a teal inexperienced quantity with a mustard yellow geometric print.
She paired a tiny triangle high with matching bottoms to speak in the solar with a few of her girlfriends.
Nicole, who’s married to former NFL participant Larry English and has starred on WAGS LA, has been a dedicated vegetarian for a decade.
She sang the praises of her dietary decisions in a 2018 interview with Khloe Kardashian’s model Good American saying: ‘I don’t really feel heavy and drained after a meal.’
The bombshell continued: ‘I really feel extra energized on a every day foundation and it feels so nice to eat issues that make you are feeling alive.’
Nicole stated her food regimen was tending towards the plant-based and ‘I be sure all the pieces I eat is natural and from a cruelty-free farm the place the animals are handled with love and respect.
‘It’s essential to me that no animals endure in any approach. I actually need to do all I can to forestall that from taking place, and to be a voice for the unvoiced.’
