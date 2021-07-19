Nidhhi Agerwal Upset because her Photo Circulated Online this is How She Reacted on Trolls | Such photos of Nidhhi Agerwal’s school days were getting viral, the actress got angry and then…

New Delhi: Artists who are active on social media get both the love of the fans and the anger of the trolls in equal measure. On the one hand, where his fans keep praising him through likes and comments, on the other hand, trolls also fiercely impose his class if there is a slight mistake. Sometimes this trolling becomes very unnecessary and also cheap.

are active on social media

Recently, South’s famous actress Nidhhi Agerwal became a victim of similar trolling. South Indian cinema’s veteran actress Nidhhi Agerwal is very active on social media. However, recently he wrote something like this on Insta Story, reading which you will also be forced to think that what is the matter after all?

Nidhi reprimanded

Often I see this picture of myself being circulated on social media which has no meaning in being circulated. No sane person would share pictures like this. This is a completely unwanted and unnecessary thing. The cheap thrills don’t have to be too cheap. Lots of love from Nidhhi Agerwal.’ Obviously no one would like their past to be dragged into the present life continuously and Nidhi has also searched trolls about the same thing.

What is the matter.?

According to the English website of G-News, it is being told that Nidhi Agerwal has made this anger after the picture of her school days went viral. According to the information, the pictures taken during Nidhhi Agerwal’s school days were becoming quite viral in which she is seen wearing a bikini. Often seeing these pictures going viral, Nidhi got furious and after that she wrote this post.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Because of this, Rohit Shetty’s mercury rose, the first contestant was discharged from the show

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to