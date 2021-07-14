Nidhi Bhanushali aka purani sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah swims at lake in rajasthan | Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali could not bear the heat, took a dip in the lake wearing a bikini; Said- I need an excuse

New Delhi: The audience has seen the child stars of the hit show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ growing up. That’s why people have a different connection with these artists. Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who was a part of the show, i.e. old ‘Sonu’ is loved by people even today, that’s why their videos become viral on social media as soon as they come. The actress is making people crazy with her hippie style these days. A new video of the actress has surfaced. Once again the adventure of Nidhi has been seen.

Nidhi had fun in the lake of Rajasthan

Nidhi Bhanushali shared a video just an hour before the news was written, in which she is seen swimming in a lake in Rajasthan. Nidhi is wearing a monokini stine blue printed bikini. Also, his Beagle Dog is also seen in the video. Nidhi Bhanushali travels everywhere with her dog.

Nidhi needs an excuse to jump in the water

Sharing the video, Nidhi Bhanushali wrote in the caption, ‘I was just looking for an excuse to jump in the water. Asia’s second largest man-made lake, Rajsamand. To beat the heat of Rajasthan, the lake is the support of us Pilgrims. After watching Nidhi’s video, people’s mind has once again been stirred. After watching your video, you will also feel like traveling to a new place.

bikini video went viral

Let me tell you, a few days ago a bikini video of Nidhi Bhanushali became very viral. In that video, she was seen taking a bath in a pond in the middle of the forest. Even after this, he shared the video in the middle. Even before her bikini videos have been going viral. Many fans of Nidhi are also requesting her to run a YouTube channel, so that she can watch her videos in detail. Nidhi Bhanushali has been roaming in new places for a long time.

no longer part of the show

Let us tell you that Nidhi Bhanushali used to play Sonalika i.e. Sonu, daughter of Atmaram Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sonu Tappu is the smartest member of the army. Now Palak Sidhwani is playing this character. Before Nidhi and Palak, Jheel Mehta played this character.

