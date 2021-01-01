Entertainment

Nidhi Bhanushali Latest Bold Picture: Nidhi Bhanushali Latest Bold Photo is viral

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who is playing the role of ‘Sonu’ in the popular show ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, is in the news due to her social media posts. She often impresses fans with her bold pictures and videos. Now, once again, his latest picture has come to light …

Photo shared on fan page

This monochrome picture is shared on a fund page of the fund, showing her bold avatar. Now people are reacting differently.

Such reactions came from the people

One user wrote, ‘Sonu tu kaya cartos.’ At the same time, another user wrote, ‘Sonu beta is not fun.’ Another user wrote, ‘Call the crowd early.’ We will tell you, Bhide appears in the role of Sonu’s father in the show.

Active on social media

We will tell you, Nidhi Bhanushali is very active on the internet. Fans love her bikini photos.

Elegant transfer of funds

Everyone is surprised to see the glamorous transformation of Nidhi Bhanushali.

Focusing on the study

Currently Nidhi is away from the small screen and is focusing on her studies. She is currently pursuing post-graduate studies from a private college in Mumbai.

