Nidhi Bhanushali Viral Photo Kiss: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Old Unseen Photo Goes Viral Fans Kiss Her Behind All Wrong Reasons- TMKOC: Old Nidhi Bhanushali Old Picture Goes Viral ?

Kush Shah, who co-starred in the show, shared some photos of the actress on March 16, 2018. Kush shared 8 photos wishing Nidhi her happy birthday. The third picture in it has caught everyone’s attention. In the picture, Nidhi is posing in a pink top in front of the camera while a couple is kissing each other on the sofa behind them. Now a lot of comments are coming on this post of Kush.
Commenting on a user named Sajid Sheikh, he wrote, ‘Look back.’ A user named Aman Yadav jokingly wrote that it seems that ‘Jethalal’ and ‘Babita ji’ are behind. One user wrote, ‘In the third picture, something different is going on behind Elu Elu.’
Nidhi Bhanushali is in constant discussion on social media due to her bikini photos. In fact, when she came to the show, Tapu was a member of the army. There were kids, but now the fund has grown. Everyone was surprised to see her glamorous transformation in such a situation.
Nidhi’s co-star Kush Shah is also playing the role of ‘Goli’ in the series. Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter in the show, has also commented on Kush’s Instagram post. She writes on the current discussion, ‘People are too upset to know, tell me who it is.’
However, in the case of Nidhi Bhanushali, she is currently away from the small screen. She is focusing on her studies. Nidhi is currently pursuing post-graduate studies from a private college in Mumbai.
