Niecy Nash shares photo of wedding to Jessica Betts as she marks start of Pride Month

She married singer Jessica Betts final August.

And on Tuesday, Niecy Nash marked the start of Pride Month by posting a picture from their nuptials on her Instagram.

‘Completely happy Pride Month! We really feel the love and we’re sending it proper again!’ the actress, 51, wrote within the caption.

Within the photo, the couple are seen laughing as Nash reveals a rainbow on the only real of her sneakers.

Nash is wearing a strapless white wedding robe whereas Betts wears a cream three-piece go well with and puffs on a cigar.

It is the third marriage for Nash who was beforehand married to males and she shared in March that she had ‘by no means been with a lady earlier than’ assembly Betts.

‘So much of individuals say that, like, ‘Oh, you got here out!’ and I say, ‘Nicely, from out of the place?” she stated throughout an look on The Ellen DeGeneres Present.

‘I wasn’t wherever to come out of. I wasn’t dwelling a sexually repressed life after I was married to males, I simply liked them after I liked them. And now I really like her.’

The star of Claws and Reno 911! has two daughters, Dia, 21, and Donielle, 25, and a son, Dominic, 28, from her first marriage to Pastor Don Nas.

The couple have been married for 13 years, earlier than divorcing in 2007.

In Might 2011, she tied the knot with Jay Tucker in 2010 however they break up in late 2019, finalizing their divorce in March 2020.