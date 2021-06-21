NIELIT Recruitment 2021 Computer Operator Post – NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for the posts of Computer Operator and others, apply soon

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Punjab is getting a golden opportunity for the youth who are looking for government jobs. National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for the post of Computer Operator and Data Entry Operator (DEO). Interested candidates for these posts can appear in the interview on 22 June 2021.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview date – 22 June 2021

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator – 20 NIELIT Chandigarh Center in Ropar

Computer Operator – 4 (2 in Patiala and 2 in SBS Nagar)

NIELIT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria for DEO and Computer Operator Posts

educational qualification:

Data Entry Operator – To apply for the post, the candidate must have passed class 12 with knowledge of data entry in English and Punjabi languages.

computer operator – Minimum Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Board/ Institute with 1 year course in Computer/ IT from a recognized University/ Board/ Institute.

Age Range:

The age limit of the candidates for both the posts should not be less than 35 years.