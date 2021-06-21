NIFT Recruitment 2021 for 18 post last day to apply

NIFT Recruitment 2021: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has recruited 18 posts of Lab Assistant Driver to Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), on which today is the last date to apply.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, issued a notification on 7 May 2021 for the recruitment of Group C posts in its campus located in Srinagar. Today is the last chance. The last date to apply is today i.e. 21st June 2021.

Before applying, candidates should know that the recruitment to the posts of Non-Teaching Group C will be done on contract basis. The term of which will be for three years, however, there is also a provision for regular appointment.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Group C Vacancy Application Process: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through NIFT official website by 21 June 2021(05.30 PM).

Important Dates:

Online application process begins 22 May 2021

Last Date of Application: 21 June 2021

Introduction:

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is a premier institute in the field of fashion design, management and technology in India. National Institute of Fashion Technology was established as an apex body in the year 1986 under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Through the NIFT Act 2006 passed by the Parliament of India, NIFT like other reputed institutes has been given statutory status for the development of education and research in fashion technology, which will enable this institute to award degrees and other educational certificates to its students.