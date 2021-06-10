NIFT Result 2021 Announced At nift.ac.in | Check Details Here





The Nationwide Institute of Vogue Know-how (NIFT) Result 2021 for Bachelor of Design Admissions has been introduced right now. The candidates who've appeared for the NIFT 2021 examination can now verify their outcomes on the official web site of NIFT i.e. nift.ac.in.

Go to the admission part accessible on the homepage.

Click on on the hyperlink, “NIFT Result 2021”.

Enter roll quantity, date of beginning and software quantity. Click on on submit.

Check and obtain NIFT Result 2021.

Take a print of the consequence for any future reference.

We now have additionally given the direct hyperlink under by which the candidates can verify the outcomes. The ultimate NIFT Result 2021 has been declared after the private interview spherical. The results of the written examination was already declared within the month of March.

NIFT 2021 examination was held for giving admission to the scholars in Accent Design, Vogue Communication, Vogue Design, Knitwear Design, Leather-based Design, and Textile Design and Bachelor of Vogue Know-how programs.

It additionally included three Masters programmes, Grasp of Design, Grasp of Vogue Administration, and Grasp of Vogue Know-how. College students can go to the official web site for extra updates on NIFT Result 2021.