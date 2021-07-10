Nigeria Wins Historic Upset Over Team U.S.A. in Olympic Exhibition

Follow our live coverage of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

The US men’s basketball team were bowled over by Nigeria on Saturday night in their first exhibition match before the Tokyo Olympics, a stunning result though the effects are more symbolic than likely to affect eventual hopes. of gold medal of the United States.

Nigeria defeated an American team made up of All-NBA players, 90-87, at Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas. It was the first victory for an African team over the United States Men’s National Team.

The loss drops the U.S. team’s record to 54-3 in exhibition games staged since 1992, when NBA players were first allowed to play at the Olympics. The team had not lost an exhibition match since 2019, a 98-94 overturned by Australia ahead of the FIBA ​​World Cup.

Just nine years ago, the United States beat Nigeria, 156-73, at the 2012 London Olympics.

In Saturday’s stunner, Kevin Durant scored 17 points, a high for Team USA, Jayson Tatum tallied 15 and Damian Lillard added 14.