Nigerian Terrorist Leader ‘Dies’ Again. Was This the End of His 9th Life?

When experiences started to emerge on Wednesday evening that the murderous chief of the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram was lifeless, many Nigerians dismissed them instantly.

Over the years, the Nigerian navy had introduced the killing of that chief, Abubakar Shekau, a number of occasions earlier than. After which he would present up on-line weeks later, taunting his supposed killers in video diatribes.

“In case you have killed us, why are we nonetheless alive?” he requested in 2018, after the Nigerian navy claimed to have “damaged the coronary heart and the soul” of Boko Haram, a bunch that has killed tens of 1000’s of folks and displaced hundreds of thousands.

However this time feels totally different. It wasn’t the navy saying they’d killed him. In truth, for hours on Wednesday evening and on Thursday, the navy was silent.