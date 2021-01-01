Night curfew relaxed in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government relaxes night curfew

Highlights The Yogi Adityanath government gave great relief to the people of the state

Permission to open shops and markets till 11 pm in UP

The government has reduced the night curfew to 1 hour

Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has relaxed the night curfew in the state for another hour as the number of Kovid cases has come down. The night curfew will now be from 10pm to 6am to 11pm to 6am. Recently, the Yogi government announced an end to Sunday’s lockdown. Earlier, Saturday’s lockdown was lifted. After this, the government has now relaxed the night curfew.

As per the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Awasthi, the new time will come into effect with immediate effect. However, the order states that other covid protocols, including wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance, will be strictly adhered to.

The order came after a demand from cinema hall and multiplex owners

The new order comes as cinema hall and multiplex owners and hospitality professionals demand a relaxation of curfew hours as it is adversely affecting their business.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for strict adherence to the Corona Protocol. CM Yogi has given instructions to take action on negligence. Currently, the number of active covid cases in UP is 227. The Chief Minister said that it was time to be cautious and cautious. A little carelessness can lead to an increase in epidemics.