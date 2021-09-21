‘Nightbooks’ review: A fairy tale horror fit for kids
In the children’s horror film “Nightbooks”, a former boy is taken hostage by an evil witch. Alex (Winslow Fegly) is a promising kid whose passion is writing horror stories. Early in the film (on Netflix), Alex abandons the hobby, fearing it would make him a freak show. On his way to burn his notebooks, however, he is lured into the enchanted apartment of Natacha (Kristen Ritter), who threatens to kill Alex unless he tells her a new story each evening.
For Alex, Natacha’s home is a dark and sinister prison, but it is also a Victorian wonderland. Venture through the right door and you might find a huge library, a magic garden or a unicorn forest. Alex soon befriends Yasmin (Lyda Jewett), another child held captive in space, as the pair of Hansel and Gretel plot their escape.
Many of the moments in “Nightbooks,” directed by David Yarowski and based on the book by J.A. White, are truly frightening. During some scenes, especially those that center a creepy-crawly menace called a shredder, I was tempted to cover my eyes. Director David Yarowski has a knack for tricks of the light—shadows, neon night vision, and motion cast in silhouette—and the film is at its most deliciously chilling when it favors visual flair over jump scares.
In its balance of child-centered themes and disturbing images, “Nightbooks” follows a path paved by horror standouts such as “Coralline” and the early works of Tim Burton. Yarovski’s fairy tale Spookfest ultimately doesn’t measure up to the moody ingenuity of those reference points, but its devotion to awe makes it memorable.
not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 40 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
