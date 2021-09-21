‘Nightbooks’ review: A fairy tale horror fit for kids

In the children’s horror film “Nightbooks”, a former boy is taken hostage by an evil witch. Alex (Winslow Fegly) is a promising kid whose passion is writing horror stories. Early in the film (on Netflix), Alex abandons the hobby, fearing it would make him a freak show. On his way to burn his notebooks, however, he is lured into the enchanted apartment of Natacha (Kristen Ritter), who threatens to kill Alex unless he tells her a new story each evening.

For Alex, Natacha’s home is a dark and sinister prison, but it is also a Victorian wonderland. Venture through the right door and you might find a huge library, a magic garden or a unicorn forest. Alex soon befriends Yasmin (Lyda Jewett), another child held captive in space, as the pair of Hansel and Gretel plot their escape.