Nihar Pandya Bio, Age, Family, Girlfriend, Biography, Life Story, Career, Awards …

Nihar Pandya is an Indian actor and model. Nihar Pandya was the Ex-boyfriend of Deepika Padukone. Let’s have a glance at Nihaar Pandya’s biography and a few interesting facts about him. Nihar Pandya is an Indian actor, he started his career with Salman Khan in the movie Meri Gold. he’s popular due to his status linkups and relationships with actresses like Deepika Padukone.

Reportedly, Nihar also dated Gauahar Khan post his break-up with Deepika. Talking about his relationships, he was quoted as saying, “As you recognize I have been in some aborted relationships. In fact, it had come to some extent where I would not share my relationship status with my family because I used to be scared it wouldn’t compute. whenever my mother would run to the temple with a pooja ki thali to ring the auspicious bells for her son’s wedding. Then nothing happened.”

But the actor was all praises for his soulmate Neeti Mohan and said, “It took me no time in the least to make a decision Neeti was the one I wanted to spend the remainder of my life with. Luckily she felt an equivalent way. We decided to urge married soon after we met. And now, because the day approaches, I’m more and more convinced this is often the simplest thing to possess happened to me.

Neeti and Nihar tied the knot on February 15th, in Hyderabad.

Nihaar Pandya – Biography/Wiki & Career

Nihaar was born on 28 March 1982 (age 37; as in 2019) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He visited Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Since childhood, he wasn’t into studies that much but was very hooked to sports. He was a sprint athlete and represented Maharashtra in sprint competitions also. He was hooked on cricket and wont to miss college for it. He played cricket at college and college levels and also represented Mumbai during this and this cricket teams.

He needs to act in Salman Khan‘s movie “Marigold” for the primary time when he accompanied his uncle to a movie shoot who worked as a doctor there because the actors suffered heatstroke. His inclination towards acting made him sure that he wanted to pursue this career then, he joined Anupam Kher‘s institute Actor Prepares to shine his acting skills. He worked hard and learned Kathak from Veeru Krishna to resolve rhythm issues, as suggested by Priyanka Chopra. alongside Kathak, he mastered Hindustani serious music also.

Nihaar made his Bollywood entry with a historical biographical film supported by the lifetime of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019) paired opposite Kangana Ranaut, during which he portrayed the character of Baji Rao II.

Nihaar Pandya – Physical Appearance

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 75 kg

Body Measurements: 42′ Chest, 32′ Waist, 16′ Biceps

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Nihaar Pandya – Family, Caste & Girlfriends

Nihaar hails from an upper-middle-class Gujarati Family. His mother is Dipti Pandya. He features a brother, Paarth Pandya.

Nihaar Pandya's Childhood Photo

Nihaar Pandya’s Childhood Photo

Nihaar Pandya's parents and Brother, Paarth Pandya

Nihaar Pandya’s parents and Brother, Paarth Pandya

Nihaar and Deepika Padukone were during a live-in relationship when she was working as a model in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya

Deepika Padukone and Nihaar Pandya

He was going out with actress Gauhar Khan.

Nihaar Pandya and Gauhar Khan

Nihaar Pandya and Gauhar Khan

He also dated the talented actress and singer, Neeti Mohan for some time. Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot on 15 February 2019 at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Nihaar Pandya – Favourite Things

Actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Robert Downey Jr

Actress: Priyanka Chopra

Film: Dangal

Author: Paulo Coelho

Restaurant: Royal China in Mumbai.

Athletes: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt.

Facts

While shooting for an action sequence of “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi,” he had hurt Kangana Ranaut; as a result of which she got 15 stitches on her forehead.

Kangana Ranaut's Stitches

Kangana Ranaut’s Stitches

Sania Mirza, the Indian tennis Sensation, is one of his close friends.

Nihaar Pandya With Sania Mirza

Nihaar Pandya With Sania Mirza

He likes adventure sports, dancing, singing, reading, and doing gymnastics in his leisure

Being a dog lover, he gives charity to an animal welfare NGO.