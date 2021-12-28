Nikhil Dwivedi to make first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s biopic, Farah Khan’s will be Director! Nikhil Dwivedi to make first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s biopic, Farah Khan’s big bang!

Rajesh Khanna’s passion He was so obsessed with him that female fans used to write him letters with blood, marry his pictures, and even more so when he married Dimple Kapadia (in March 1973), he broke millions of hearts. The actor, who made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966) created by Chetan Anand, had a similar set of failures as well as never-before-seen success. READ Also Packing Your Purse (or Pocket) for a Night at the Opera --> -->

And of course, let’s not forget that his recovery was equally dramatic. Born in the name of Jatin Khanna, people used to call the actor in the industry by the name of Kaka. However, unfortunately, he was misunderstood by many because of his distinct personality. Despite this, those who were close to him and were aware of his generosity.

The way the actor is portrayed in Gautam Chintamani’s book and many different aspects will be brought to the big screen through the biopic produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, which will be a tribute to the original superstar of India. Renowned director Farah Khan is said to direct this film, which she will script with Gautam Chintamani.

Everyone is waiting with bated breath to know who will finally play the character of Rajesh Khanna. There is no doubt that it will not be easy for any actor to step into the big shoes of India’s only superstar, but one can be sure that if the actor signs up for the role and plays it perfectly. If so, then he will surely make a separate place for himself and win the Best Actor award.

Nikhil Dwivedi says, “Yes, I have got the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s book Dark Star now and I am in talks with Farah Khan to make this film. That’s all I can give for the time being. There will be some big announcement regarding this, I will definitely share with you guys. I am very excited to bring Rajesh Khanna’s biography on the big screen.” Regarding this, Farah Khan says, “Yes I have read Gautam’s book and it is very fascinating. It is definitely a very exciting story. Although we are still in talks on it so I will not comment much on it.” could do.”