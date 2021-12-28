Nikhil Dwivedi to make first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s biopic, Farah Khan’s will be Director! Nikhil Dwivedi to make first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s biopic, Farah Khan’s big bang!
News
oi-Salman Khan
By Filmibeat Desk
,
Intro: Farah Khan will direct a film based on Gautam Chintamani’s bestseller, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna. On the 79th birth anniversary (December 29) of Rajesh Khanna, there can be no better chance than to announce a film based on him. Kaka, who made his place as the most iconic star of the country, entertained the world as the first superstar in the true sense.
Akshay, Sara and Dhanush’s ‘Atrangi Re’ exploded, Laxmi and Hungama 2’s record was broken on the first day itself!
Yes, finally someone is making a biopic on the Hindi cinema stalwart who delivered 17 big blockbusters in a row and was widely liked especially among women. Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani’s book, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna.
Which has previously topped the bestseller lead. The love that Rajesh Khanna received from the audience and fans was quite different and one that came as a surprise, something that had never been seen before nor seen since.
Rajesh Khanna’s passion
He was so obsessed with him that female fans used to write him letters with blood, marry his pictures, and even more so when he married Dimple Kapadia (in March 1973), he broke millions of hearts. The actor, who made his debut with Aakhri Khat (1966) created by Chetan Anand, had a similar set of failures as well as never-before-seen success.
The recovery was equally dramatic
And of course, let’s not forget that his recovery was equally dramatic. Born in the name of Jatin Khanna, people used to call the actor in the industry by the name of Kaka. However, unfortunately, he was misunderstood by many because of his distinct personality. Despite this, those who were close to him and were aware of his generosity.
book by gautam chintamani
The way the actor is portrayed in Gautam Chintamani’s book and many different aspects will be brought to the big screen through the biopic produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, which will be a tribute to the original superstar of India. Renowned director Farah Khan is said to direct this film, which she will script with Gautam Chintamani.
waiting with my breath
Everyone is waiting with bated breath to know who will finally play the character of Rajesh Khanna. There is no doubt that it will not be easy for any actor to step into the big shoes of India’s only superstar, but one can be sure that if the actor signs up for the role and plays it perfectly. If so, then he will surely make a separate place for himself and win the Best Actor award.
Nikhil Dwivedi says
Nikhil Dwivedi says, “Yes, I have got the rights of Gautam Chintamani’s book Dark Star now and I am in talks with Farah Khan to make this film. That’s all I can give for the time being. There will be some big announcement regarding this, I will definitely share with you guys. I am very excited to bring Rajesh Khanna’s biography on the big screen.” Regarding this, Farah Khan says, “Yes I have read Gautam’s book and it is very fascinating. It is definitely a very exciting story. Although we are still in talks on it so I will not comment much on it.” could do.”
-
Farah Khan was seen in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s pajama party, pictures went viral
-
Rajkummar Rao – Patralekha’s wedding album: Farah Khan performs Sehra tying ceremony, Patralekha’s special chunni goes viral
-
After ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik Aaryan wraps up shooting for ‘Freddie’; Surprised, Farah Khan asked a special question!
-
Shahrukh Khan eats only tandoori chicken while Salman Khan eats everything – Farah Khan
-
Farah Khan took Amitabh Bachchan’s audition, Deepika Padukone called her ‘Ek Chutki Sindoor’
-
Choreographer Farah Khan came under the grip of corona virus, the third wave started raging!
-
‘Deepika Padukone and Rakhi Sawant – I have given two megastars to the industry’, said Farah Khan, Rakhi replied
-
Farah Khan dances with Shahrukh Khan, was seen kissing King Khan on the song ‘Main Hoon Na’!
-
Pic of the Day: Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan repeat history again, pictures from the shoot go viral
-
Sonu Sood’s action in ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ VIDEO, driven tractor, Altaf Raja’s strong voice
-
Zee Comedy Factory will start from July 31, the entire platoon including Farah Khan reached the show
-
Arbaaz Pinch 2 Promo: Salman Khan – Mera Ghar Debauchee Ka Adda? Ananya said – Struggling Didi calls
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Producer Nikhil Dwivedi to make first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s biopic, Farah Khan’s will be Director! Read the details.
Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:20 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.