Nikhil Jain Reveals he Asked Nusrat Jahan to Register Marriage But She Avoided- Read His Full Statement

Nikhil Jain Reveals he Asked Nusrat Jahan to Register Marriage But She Averted- Read His Full Statement





Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan's marriage with Nikhil Jain has been within the talks ever since Nusrat revealed that their marriage shouldn't be legitimate in India. There are new developments on this case and that's Nikhil has now launched a press release revealing his aspect of the story.

Nusrat Jahan had earlier mentioned that her marriage with Nikhil was in accordance to Turkish Legislation and so shouldn't be legitimate in India. Now, reacting to the identical, Nikhil Jain talked about that he requested her to get the wedding registered a number of instances however she prevented it. He additionally replied to Nusrat's allegations of illegally protecting her belongings with him. In an enormous 9 factors assertion, Nikhil revealed that Nusrat modified her perspective in direction of married life with him. Speaking in regards to the belongings, Nikhil talked about in his assertion that they had been additionally despatched to her shortly after her shift.

Read the total assertion right here shared by Nikhil Jain:

"Being dismayed with current allegations towards me and my household, relating to my married life it has turn out to be crucial for me to disclose some facts-:

Out of affection, I proposed to marry Nusrat which she gladly accepted and we went for a vacation spot marriage at Bodrum, Turkey in June 2019 adopted by a reception at Kolkata. We lived collectively as husband and spouse and launched ourselves as a married couple within the society. I devoted all my time and sources being a devoted and accountable husband. Associates, household and other people shut to us know every part what I did for her. My unconditional assist for her is unchallenged. Nevertheless, inside a really brief interval she modified her perspective in direction of married life with me. Since August 2020 in the course of the capturing of a movie, my spouse’s behaviour began altering in direction of me, for causes finest identified to her. Throughout our keep collectively I requested her on variety of events to get the wedding registered however she prevented my requests. On Nov 5, 2020 she left my flat with bag and baggage alongside together with her private valuables, papers and paperwork and shifted to her Ballygunge flat and thereafter we by no means stayed collectively being husband-and-wife. The remainder of her private belongings together with the paperwork (IT returns and many others) had been additionally despatched to her shortly after her shifting. I received disheartened by going by varied media experiences relating to her outings and felt cheated. In the end on March 8, 20211 was compelled to file a Civil Swimsuit towards her in Alipore Judges’ Courtroom for annulment of our marriage. For the reason that matter is pending earlier than a court docket of regulation, I shunned giving any assertion about our private life and even right this moment I’m unable to disclose in regards to the discord in particulars. But her current statements compelled me to disclose some info. After marriage, to get her launched from the heavy curiosity burden of a house mortgage, I had the identical liquidated by transferring cash from my household accounts to her account, on understanding that she would return the identical shortly by installments and as and when the funds can be found. Any money-transfer made by her from her account to my household account was repayments of the mortgage which I gave in good religion. Appreciable quantity continues to be due to be paid. The allegations made by her are all baseless and derogatory and devoid of reality. One needn’t discover or create proof, the proof is at all times there, my financial institution statements and bank card statements are proof sufficient. My household has solely given with each arms to her within the capability of a daughter, not figuring out, we’d see this present day. Within the circumstances I’d request the media to chorus from any kind of feedback contemplating the issue relating to private life and sub judice matter. Nikhil Jain. June 10, 2021.”

Nikhil, who married Nusrat in 2019, has already filed for an annulment of his ‘marriage’ with Nusrat within the excessive court docket and the case is probably going to come up for listening to on June 20.