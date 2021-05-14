Nikhil Malik (Splitsvilla 13) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Nikhil Malik (Splitsvilla 13) Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Girlfriend, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Nikhil Malik is an Indian actor, mannequin, dancer, and choreographer. In 2021, Nikhil participated within the tv actuality relationship present “MTV Splitsvilla 13.”

Nikhil Malik was born on Friday, 5 March 1999 (age 22 years; as of 2021) in Delhi, India. His zodiac signal is Pisces. Nikhil Malik went to PGDAV Faculty, New Delhi for his commencement course. He was keen on modelling and dancing since childhood. He was one of the widespread boys in his faculty.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 10″

Weight(approx): 75 Kg

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household

Dad and mom & Siblings

Nikhil Malik was born and introduced up in a middle-class household residing in Delhi, India. His father handed away when he was giving his twelfth board exams. Nothing a lot is thought about his household.

Relationships & Girlfriend

Nikhil Malik is relationship Pallak Yadav, whom he met on the units of Splitsvilla 13. Pallak is an actor and Instagram influencer.

Profession

Nikhil Malik began his appearing profession by doing a little tv commercials and facet roles in tv serials. He was additionally seen on exhibits like Elevator Pitch.

He got here into the limelight in 2021 along with his participation in MTV’s actuality relationship present Splitsvilla 13. The present is hosted by Rannvijay Singh Singha and Sunny Leone.

Favorite Issues

Info/Trivia

Nikhil Malik is a professionally educated Zumba coach.

He loves journey sports activities.

Nikhil was a really studious scholar in his faculty time. He scored greater than 90% in his twelfth board exams.

He was born and introduced up in Delhi and is now settled in Mumbai.

Nikhil Malik has two tattoos inked on his proper arm.

He loves travelling and exploring new locations.