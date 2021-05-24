Nikhil Siddhartha is stopped by the cops as he goes to deliver emergency medicines





Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is doing his bit to help individuals in the instances of the pandemic. He has been aiding with medicines, beds, ventilators and what not. It appears he was going to deliver some emergency medicines to an individual in a locality of Hyderabad however was halted by the cops. The actor took to social media to categorical his disappointment. He mentioned he tried 9 instances to get an E-Move, however the server was down. As of now, black fungus is spreading like an epidemic in the nation. He is attempting to get meds to households of these affected. Simply try his tweet… Additionally Learn – Love in the time of Coronavirus: From Rana Daggubati–Miheeka Bajaj to Sujeeth; these South celebs made their relationship official regardless of lockdown

Was on the approach to deliver Emergency Life saving Medicines from Uppal to Kims Minister highway… Inspite of offering the Prescription and affected person particulars.. was stopped and requested to Get an Epass.

Tried 9 instances however the sever is down…

I assumed medical emergencies had been allowed!!! pic.twitter.com/qEVWqlJkGj — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) May 23, 2021

Nikhil Siddhartha himself received married throughout the pandemic final 12 months. The actor received hitched in a small ceremony in Hyderabad in Might. He was supposed to marry in April, however the dates received postponed. As of now, he is attempting to do his finest to assist individuals in no matter approach potential. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Siddhartha shares a video of his marriage ceremony with Pallavi Varma and it is too dreamy

Pricey sir, please share your location, we’ll inform the involved/native workers, to get it resolved. Thanks. — హైదరాబాద్ సిటీ పోలీస్ Hyderabad Metropolis Police (@hydcitypolice) May 23, 2021

E go web site is not purposeful , even i attempted many instances however at all times exhibiting error. @TelanganaDGP . Pls do needful. — venkat raghav (@venkatraghav1) May 23, 2021

Sure, I attempted and went nearest police station and commissioner station… However no makes use of…we additionally face lot of issues to deliver oxygen concentrators to needy individuals’s — venkat katta (@venkat2tt) May 23, 2021

Nikhil Siddhartha’s message has been seen by the cops who’ve requested him to present the particulars and warranted him of assist. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma make a royal couple at their reception

