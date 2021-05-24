Nikhil Siddhartha is stopped by the cops as he goes to deliver emergency medicines

By | May 24, 2021
Nikhil Siddhartha is stopped by the cops as he goes to deliver emergency medicines

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is doing his bit to help individuals in the instances of the pandemic. He has been aiding with medicines, beds, ventilators and what not. It appears he was going to deliver some emergency medicines to an individual in a locality of Hyderabad however was halted by the cops. The actor took to social media to categorical his disappointment. He mentioned he tried 9 instances to get an E-Move, however the server was down. As of now, black fungus is spreading like an epidemic in the nation. He is attempting to get meds to households of these affected. Simply try his tweet… Additionally Learn – Love in the time of Coronavirus: From Rana Daggubati–Miheeka Bajaj to Sujeeth; these South celebs made their relationship official regardless of lockdown

Nikhil Siddhartha himself received married throughout the pandemic final 12 months. The actor received hitched in a small ceremony in Hyderabad in Might. He was supposed to marry in April, however the dates received postponed. As of now, he is attempting to do his finest to assist individuals in no matter approach potential. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Siddhartha shares a video of his marriage ceremony with Pallavi Varma and it is too dreamy

Nikhil Siddhartha’s message has been seen by the cops who’ve requested him to present the particulars and warranted him of assist. Additionally Learn – Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma make a royal couple at their reception

