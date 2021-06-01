Nikki Fried Running for Florida Governor

MIAMI — Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner, declared her candidacy for governor on Tuesday, casting herself because the Democratic Occasion’s greatest choice to defeat Ron DeSantis, the favored Republican incumbent, given her position as the one statewide elected Democrat.

“After twenty years of Republican governors, it’s time to attempt one thing new,” Ms. Fried stated in a short cellphone interview days earlier than her announcement. “It’s time for a change.”

Ms. Fried is the second main Democrat to enter the race. Consultant Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg started his marketing campaign final month and has been holding political occasions throughout the state. Mr. Crist is much better recognized: He served as Florida’s Republican governor from 2007 to 2011, misplaced a Senate run as an unbiased in 2012 and ran unsuccessfully towards Gov. Rick Scott in 2014 as a Democrat.

Ms. Fried, who was elected in 2018, acknowledged that Mr. Crist would begin the race with higher identify recognition, however stated she had “little question” that Democratic voters can be hungry for a recent different.