Nikki Haley endorses Washington State’s Tiffany Smiley as she works to broaden GOP’s midterm Senate map



Exclusive – As part of his 2022 mission to help fellow Republicans regain a majority in the House and Senate in midterm elections, former Ambassador Nicki Haley Washington State is setting its site for the Senate race.

Former South Carolina Governor Haley Tuesday, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the administration of former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday backed Republican Tiffany Smiley, a military wife, nurse, veteran rights advocate and first-time Republican candidate. To defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.

“Tiffany is a nurse, military wife, veteran advocate and veteran who has embraced and won the DC bureaucracy. Most importantly, she is a mother who knows that educating our children is the key to America’s success,” Haley said in a statement shared earlier. With Gadget Clock.

And Haley insisted that “unlike Patty Marr, Tiffany is an outsider who will bring bold new leadership to Washington. She will not back down from the fight and we have to shake her DC.”

Haley, through her stand for America PAC efforts, is moving across the country during the 2022 cycle to support rival Republicans for office and help raise money.

Smiley caught national attention after her army officer husband became permanently blind during an invasion of Iraq more than a decade and a half ago. She told Gadget Clock last year that her husband’s efforts “opened my eyes to the federal government’s failure to protect and support women and men in our uniforms.”

His push for reform landed him on national TV and helped push the Trump administration and Congress to pass reforms in the Veterans Affairs Department. Former President Donald Trump signed into law a bill in 2017 that gave the VA leadership more power to dismiss failed employees and protect those who expose agency wrongdoing.

Republicans need a one-seat net gain in the interim term to regain a Senate majority as Democrats win Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections in January 2021. While defending 20 of the 33 seats to be vacated in November, the GOP is targeting four first-term Democratic senators for re-election in the battlefield states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. But they also see the possibility of a blue seat red flip in both Washington State and Colorado. And Haley’s support is seen as another sign of Republican optimism that they have a shot at defeating Murray.

“I am proud to have the support of Ambassador Haley, a woman who has repeatedly proven herself to be a strong leader and a strong defender of America both at home and abroad,” Smiley said in a statement.

He lamented that “the horrors we see in Afghanistan and Ukraine, the weak leadership of President Biden and Patti Marr have encouraged our enemies. Now, more than ever, our country needs strong leaders who defend our American independence as well as project power abroad.” With the support of people like Ambassador Haley behind me, this is exactly what I want to do when I move to DC as Washington’s next U.S. senator. “

Murray, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, reliably won re-election in 2016 by 18 points to Neil Washington. The incumbent senator has built a strong war chest and had about $ 7 million in his campaign treasury by the end of September.

But Smiley raised 1.65 million from 24,000 personal donations to raise funds in the first quarter of January-March last week, with প্রচ 2.65 million in cash in his campaign fund by the end of March.

Last year’s polls indicated Murray with a double-digit lead over Smiley in a predictable matchup, with a recent poll suggesting the senator’s lead has shrunk to the top single digit.

Smiley is currently unopposed in the race for the GOP Senate nomination in Washington state, with Sense supporting Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Johnny Ernst of Iowa, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Rick Scott of Florida, chair of Florida. National Republican Senate Committee.