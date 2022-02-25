World

Nikki Haley says Biden admin should demand Russia be expelled from UN Human Rights Council

First in Fox: Former UN ambassador Nicki Haley said on Friday that the Biden administration should call for Russia’s expulsion from the controversial UN Human Rights Council in light of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“Shortly after Russia joined, the Biden administration rushed to return to the Human Rights Council,” Haley said in a statement to Gadget Clock. “They should call for Russia’s immediate expulsion.”

Haley has been a vocal critic of the Human Rights Council, and while she was ambassador, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the council over concerns about its anti-Israel bias and the human rights abuses that plague it – repeatedly describing the council as “cesspool.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Current human rights violators on the council include not only Russia, but also China, Cuba, Eritrea and Venezuela. Ukraine, which is currently trying to repel Russian aggression on its territory, is also on the council.

Critics of the council have pointed to Israel’s repeated condemnation rather than the leniency it has granted to other countries accused of human rights abuses. In 2020, 53 countries, led by Cuba, came out in support of China’s oppressive national security law, which the communist regime used to suppress human rights abuses and freedom in Hong Kong.

The then-candidate Joe Biden promised to rejoin the Human Rights Council during the 2020 campaign, and the United States wanted to rejoin after entering office. Biden promised that “the body will work to ensure that it truly lives up to its values.”

At UN Human Rights Council, 53 countries behind China’s Draconian Hong Kong crackdown

The United States was re-elected to the council in October – a move that Haley described as “dangerous.”

“America is gone [the council] Under President Trump, because we as the most liberal country in the world have refused to give us credibility to cover up the world’s worst tyrants and dictators, “Haley said.”[Biden’s] Action today is not just embarrassing; They are dangerous. “

The council will meet next week to begin the first session of the year. The seven topics on the agenda are “the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied territories.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister on Friday accused Russia of “war crimes” and said it would provide evidence of a bombing of a school and orphanage in The Hague.

