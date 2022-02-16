World

Nikki Haley slams Eileen Gu: Olympic athletes must choose to represent ‘freedom’ or ‘human rights abuses’

Nikki Haley slams Eileen Gu: Olympic athletes must choose to represent 'freedom' or 'human rights abuses'
Nikki Haley slams Eileen Gu: Olympic athletes must choose to represent ‘freedom’ or ‘human rights abuses’

Nikki Haley slams Eileen Gu: Olympic athletes must choose to represent ‘freedom’ or ‘human rights abuses’

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nicki Haley When Olympic athletes choose to represent certain countries and say “there is no such thing” in the case of “you stand for freedom or you stand for human rights violations”.

Haley’s remarks came during an interview with Real Clear Politics published on Tuesday, specifically targeting Eileen Guke – a US-born Olympic skier who competed in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on behalf of her motherland China.

Nicki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, stumps for Virginia Governorate candidate Glenn Yankin (R-VA) during a campaign rally in McLean, Virginia on July 14, 2021.

Nicki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and ambassador to the United Nations, stumps for Virginia Governorate candidate Glenn Yankin (R-VA) during a campaign rally in McLean, Virginia on July 14, 2021.
(REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

Elin Gu Dodges, a US-born Olympic frisker about citizenship after winning gold for China

“In terms of citizenship, look, China or the US? You have to choose a direction. Duration,” Haley told the outlet. “You have to choose a party because you are either American or you are Chinese, and they are two completely different countries.… Every athlete needs to know when they fly their flag, you stand for freedom or you stand for human rights violations. No. “

Gu, who was born in San Francisco, has faced criticism from his home country for representing China in games amid the country’s horrific treatment of Chinese Uighurs.

Chinese gold medalist Aileen Guo celebrates the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Big Air medal ceremony in Beijing.

Chinese gold medalist Aileen Guo celebrates the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, during the Women’s Freestyle Skiing Big Air medal ceremony in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko)

Haley, citing human rights abuses by Uighurs in China, said he still had trouble processing some images of detainees. “I can’t take pictures out of people’s heads blindfolded, knowing what’s going to happen to them,” Haley said. “I can’t imagine supporting it in any way or supporting China.”

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, said it was his “hope and prayer” that Americans would understand that “China is our coward. China is stealing intellectual property. China is a human rights violator.” “They’re going to give instructions, which is why they’re leaving.”

“At some point, we need to understand that it’s time to move on from China,” he concluded.

Nicki Haley, then US Ambassador to the United Nations, presided over a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 5, 2017 at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Nicki Haley, then US Ambassador to the United Nations, presided over a meeting of the UN Security Council on April 5, 2017 at the UN headquarters in New York City.

Gu, who won a gold medal in the women’s freestyle and a silver medal in the women’s slopestyle, has repeatedly avoided questions about her citizenship and whether she renounced her US citizenship to compete for China.

Announcing his decision to compete in the Games on behalf of China in a 2019 Instagram post, Gu said he was “proud” [her] Tradition, and equally proud [her] American upbringing. “At the time, Gu said,” My mother’s birth is an opportunity to help inspire millions of young people, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help promote the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Love. “

