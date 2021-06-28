Nikki Tamboli Black Dress Photoshoot Viral Socia – Nikki Tamboli created havoc in a hot black mini dress, fans were forced to praise

New Delhi. Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold yet stylish look. She wears more updates on social media and keeps sharing photos of her bold style with her fans from time to time. Recently, Nikki has shared some pictures of her bold style on Instagram, which is becoming increasingly viral.

In the picture going viral, Nikki is wearing a black color short dress. Along with this, the actress has completed her pako with open hair with light make-up. Seeing the pictures of the hot look of the actress, up fans were also raining comments.

Apart from this, Nikki has shared another picture in which she is seen wearing a solid light purple color outfit. This dress is also as hot as it is worth less

This two piece dress from Nikki is labeled house of bossy, which costs just Rs 2,999. Seeing both the dresses of Nikki, the fans are praising her fiercely.

Let me tell you that Nikki was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after leaving Bigg Boss. After the completion of shooting from South Africa, she has now fully connected with social media again.