Nikki Tamboli Bowls Over Fans With Her Stunning Black Bikini Look As She Poses With Her Own Desi Boys





Cape City: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is presently in Cape City to shoot for the upcoming action-reality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On Wednesday, she as soon as once more greatly surprised her followers along with her daring and sizzling image sporting a black bikini. Within the picture, she poses alongside along with her ‘personal desi boys’ Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The trio poses by the seaside and it provides you with ‘Dostana’ vibes. Additionally Learn – Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Units, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

Whereas Nikki Tamboli flaunts her washboard abs in a black bikini, Vishal and Varun go shirtless for the gorgeous click on. Nikki captioned it, “My very personal desi boys in cape city @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713 @colorstv #kkk11 #nikkitamboli #capetown #enjoyable #shoot #beachlife #sunnyday Styled by- @stylebysaachivj. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Elimination: Vishal Aditya Singh Is available in Backside 3 With Nikki Tamboli-Anushka Sen, Fails to Carry out

Examine Out The Image Right here:

Earlier, Nikki shared her scorching sizzling photos in a blue monokini. Within the viral images, she might be seen posing in a blue monokini on a seaside. She teamed up her look with a large smile, kohl in eyes, minimal make-up, and a splash of lip shade. She captioned it, “Excessive tides and good vibes.”

Many netizens referred to as it a full-on ‘Baywatch’ scene whereas many dropped hearth and coronary heart emojis within the remark part.

As per the newest studies, in the course of the first elimination spherical, Nikki, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh have been within the backside three and Vishal’s journey has come to an finish.

The present hosted by Rohit Shetty has TV celebrities as individuals comparable to Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain amongst others.