Nikki Tamboli Fear Of Butterflies, She cried When she saw those in front of her eyes | Nikki Tamboli is scared of butterflies, the actress started crying after seeing her in front

New Delhi: The 11th season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has started. The first episode went on air on Saturday. Fans are excited to see how the stars overcome their fears. Nikki Tamboli Video has recently shared a video of her, in which she is seen crying bitterly.

Nikki Tamboli is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and the first episode of the show has gone on air. Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli Instagram has shared a video on Instagram, in which she is seen getting scared of butterflies. Yes, Nikki is afraid of butterflies. In the video, when Rohit Shetty calls Nikki to the butterflies, Nikki starts crying there due to fear.

Nikki Tamboli Fear is asked by all the contestants of the show to go ahead, but Nikki finds this task very difficult. Nikki weeps, slams her feet and puts her head in the cage of butterflies. The condition of Nikki at that time is worth seeing.

Nikki Tamboli Personal Life, who is active in social media, is also in the headlines for her personal life. Recently, he disclosed about his relationship. In an interview, he talked about his relationship. She clearly said that she is averse to casual dating, so now I want to commit. He made it clear that right now his priority is not in a relationship with anyone but his parents and career.

