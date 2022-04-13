Nikki tamboli latest sexy midi outfit photo viral on internet. Nikki Tamboli’s sexy midi outfit photoshoot goes viral on the internet

Nikki Tamboli’s Glamor

In this photoshoot of Nikki Tamboli, close up shots are kept. Along with posting these pictures, Nikki Tamboli has written that the atmosphere inside is hotter than the weather outside.

nikki tamboli hot photo

Millions of likes have been received on this photo of Nikki, posted two days ago. Along with this, Arjun Bijlani has also shared a heart emoji for Nikki.

Nikki Tamboli sexy photo

Nikki Tamboli has posted a picture in a white dress while flaunting the front cut throat. With this photo, Nikki Tamboli wrote in the caption that beware, the person looking in the mirror is hotter than he looks.

nikki tamboli sexy photo

Looking at Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram, it seems that it was photoshoot month for her. Where since the beginning of April, Nikki Tamboli is not shying away from wreaking havoc with back to back sexy dresses.