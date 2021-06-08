Nikki Tamboli Shares Poster of Her New Music Video ‘Number Likh’ With Tony Kakkar , Deets Inside

Nikki Tamboli Shares Poster of Her New Music Video ‘Quantity Likh’ With Tony Kakkar , Deets Inside





Mumbai: Bigboss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli who’s going to be seen in a cluster of tasks this yr has another identify added to her listing. She has now collaborated with well-known singer Tony Kakkar for a brand new music video. The music video is known as ‘Quantity Likh’ and is all set to launch on June 18. Nikki took to her instagram to share the poster of the music right this moment on june 8. Nikki is at present taking pictures in Cape City in South Africa for her stint within the actuality present Khatron ke khiladi 11. In the meantime the actor can be awaiting her music video alongside Jass Zaildar, ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya Reveals His First Khatron Ke Khiladi Stunt Was ‘Darawana But Mazedaar’ – Watch Video

Within the poster, Nikki Tamboli is seen carrying a pink Barbie crop high paired with an identical skirt. Tony Kakkar additionally options in his typical dapper look carrying a blue shirt and jeans. There’s a phone sales space seen within the background. The music and lyrics of the music video is given by Tony whereas it’s directed by Agam and Azeem. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Her Completely Toned Abs in Newest Set of Footage, Followers Name Her ‘Tremendous Scorching’

Sharing the poster, Nikki’s publish reads as, “Right here’s presenting my newest music’s poster #numberlikh by @tonykakkar ft @nikki_tamboli out on 18th June @anshul300 @agam.mann @azeem.mann @raghav.sharma.14661 #numberlikh #nikkitamboli #nikkians #tonnykakkar #desimusicfactory. Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Contestants Are Residing in Bio Bubble And There’s ‘no Rivalry’

Take a look on the poster right here:

Nikki Tamboli is all set to characteristic in a romantic Punjabi music for the primary time. The teaser additionally options Jass Zaildar, who has sung Kalla Reh Jayenga. Whereas the lyrics of the music have been penned by Maninder Kailey, the music consists by Desi Routz. Sharing the teaser of Kalla Reh Jayenga, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist wrote, “Supremely excited to drop the teaser of my first punjabi music video #KallaRehJayenga sung by @jasszaildar_official and releasing on @lyftym_studios YouTube channel! Test it out now.

Nikki Tamboli is the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. She made her appearing debut within the Indian movie trade with the Telugu horror comedy movie Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and went on to doing well-known tasks like Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil motion horror movie Kanchana 3 . Her third movie was Thipparaa Meesam.

Nikki might be seen subsequent on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. At current, she in Cape City for the taking pictures of KKK11.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar