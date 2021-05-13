Nikki Tamboli Sprinkles Hotness in Sultry Blue Monokini, Will Set Your Screens Ablaze



Cape City: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli jetted off to Cape City, South Africa, to shoot for the action-reality present, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Taking to Instagram, she shared her scorching sizzling photos in a blue monokini. Within the viral pictures, she could be seen posing in a blue monokini on a seaside. She teamed up her look with a large smile, kohl in eyes, minimal make-up, and a touch of lip shade. Additionally Learn – Nikki Tamboli Deletes The ‘Despair’ Submit, Writes ‘Million Phrases Would Not Carry You Again’ For Late Brother

She captioned it, “Excessive tides and good vibes.” Additionally Learn – Nikki Tamboli Suffers From Despair After Brother’s Dying, Writes a Heartbreaking Word From Cape City

Take a look at the Photographs Right here:

Taking a humorous dig at Nikki, her co-contestant and pal Rahul Mahajan wrote, “No heels.” Netizens flooded her remark part with ‘better of luck’notice and plenty of dropped coronary heart and hearth emojis.

Just lately, Nikki lashed out at trolls for sending her hate messages for posting joyful posts after her brother’s demise. Taking To Instagram, she shared a protracted wrote that reads, “Some silly individuals are messaging me and commenting on my photos that my brother has simply handed away a number of days again don’t you are feeling disgrace you might be having fun with. So let me you idiots that I even have my life, I additionally need to be joyful if not for myself, for my brother as he loves once I keep joyful. And these individuals who haven’t any work however solely have time to remark and unfold negativity, I’d request you to go and obtain your goals. It is going to make you and your mother and father and your family members joyful too.”

Final week, Nikki uploaded her goofy photos with Abhinav Shukla. She wrote, “The individuals who make you smile from simply seeing them,these are my favorite folks.”

She shall be subsequent seen in Rohit Shetty hosted present Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 together with Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain amongst others