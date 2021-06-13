Nikki Tamboli talks about how she is dealing with the loss of her brother, Ankita Lokhande makes a comeback on social media and more





The world of TV is at all times buzzing with information. We’ve a lot occurring whether or not it is about serial plots, interviews and new pics popping out on social media. Right here is a lowdown on all the occurring TV information of the day… Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput First Demise Anniversary: Pavitra Rishta’s Usha Nadkarni describes the desires of the late actor when he was simply 23 [Exclusive]

Nikki Tamboli’s emotional assertion

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who is now in Cape City, South Africa has spoken about how she has not had the time to mourn the demise of her brother, Jatin Tamboli. She stated that she has nobody to share her emotions with after what occurred. She additionally stated that she must be robust for her mother and father as they did break down in the event that they noticed her in tears. Additionally Learn – Forward of Sushant Singh Rajput’s first demise anniversary, Ankita Lokhande posts a pic with beau Vicky Jain; faces warmth from SSR followers

Ankita Lokhande makes a comeback on social media

Simply earlier than the first demise anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande made a comeback on social media. She posted some pics with beau, Vicky Jain and of her, having fun with a stroll in the rain. Individuals have trolled her for it. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput First Demise Anniversary: Followers from Australia to mark the date with THIS particular gesture for the star [Exclusive]

Sana Makbul celebrates in South Africa

Sana Makbul who is now in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 rang in her birthday with the crew. She has shared a quantity of pics of her partying with the gang. Of late, her pics have been Vishal Aditya Singh have been a lot mentioned.

Usha Nadkarni talks about SSR

Pavitra Rishta’s Usha Nadkarni is nonetheless remembered as Savita Tai from the present. She spoke to us about the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The girl stated, “He was a very shy younger man. When he first got here on the units, he could be simply seen studying books. At some point I requested him what was he studying so diligently. He advised me that he aspired to turn into a filmmaker, and needed to check overseas. Therefore, he was making ready for the identical.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



