Nikki Tamboli wearing sexy night dress bedroom photoshoot viral on internet. Nikki Tamboli wearing sexy night dress in bedroom photoshoot viral on internet

photo of nikki tamboli

This time, Nikki has given many sexy poses for the camera while lying on the bed with a white bathrobe. Nikki has kept light makeup to complete her look. Also used nude lipstick. Nikki Tamboli has shared three of her photos related to it.

Nikki Tamboli hot style

In the caption, Nikki wrote that God, Goals, growing, glowing. Nikki Tamboli has shared many such pictures of her on Instagram where she is seen flaunting her body. Even before this, Nikki has shared many pictures on Instagram in bikini with one piece dress.

Nikki Tamboli bold pictures

Let us tell you that 3.1 million people follow Nikki Tamboli on Instagram. Seeing Nikki Tamboli’s style, her fans also comment on the pictures. Let us tell you that Nikki Tamboli has got recognition in South Cinema from Kanchana 3. This film is a super hit film there.

Nikki Tamboli

After this Nikki’s entry was in Bigg Boss 14. Nikki Tamboli has also been one of the reasons for the TRP of Bigg Boss in the beginning. Right now, Nikki is going to appear in front of the fans about a music video soon.

b Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli has also been trolled on Instagram many times due to photos. Nikki Tamboli never cared for the troller and has been winning hearts of fans with her bold pictures and bold style.