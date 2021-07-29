Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Charged With Securities Fraud
Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed securities fraud charges against Trevor Milton, the former chief executive of Nikola, an electric vehicle start-up, the most significant case against an executive of a company that has listed its stock market shares through a merger.
An indictment announced Thursday by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan accused Mr Milton of misleading investors – especially retail investors – about the battery-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicle technology he hoped for. to manufacture.
Prosecutors said that for nearly a year Mr Milton used social media, television and podcasts to broadcast “false and misleading statements about Nikola’s product and technology.”
One such misleading statement, according to the indictment document, involved the company’s Nikola One long-haul truck prototype. The prototype didn’t work, contrary to Mr. Milton’s glowing statements about it.
Federal prosecutors and securities regulators began investigating Nikola last fall, around the time an investment firm released a report questioning his products and some of Mr Milton’s claims. . That company, Hindenburg Research, said the company posted a promotional video suggesting it had a working prototype – but never disclosed that the truck was moving forward only because it was rolling down a stalled hill. Mr. Milton resigned a few weeks later.
Nikola went public in June 2020 as part of a $ 700 million merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called VectorIQ. SPACs are blank check companies that raise money from investors in the hopes of finding a business with an existing business to buy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
