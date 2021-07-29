Nikola Founder Trevor Milton Charged With Securities Fraud

Federal prosecutors on Thursday filed securities fraud charges against Trevor Milton, the former chief executive of Nikola, an electric vehicle start-up, the most significant case against an executive of a company that has listed its stock market shares through a merger.

An indictment announced Thursday by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan accused Mr Milton of misleading investors – especially retail investors – about the battery-powered and hydrogen-powered vehicle technology he hoped for. to manufacture.

Prosecutors said that for nearly a year Mr Milton used social media, television and podcasts to broadcast “false and misleading statements about Nikola’s product and technology.”

One such misleading statement, according to the indictment document, involved the company’s Nikola One long-haul truck prototype. The prototype didn’t work, contrary to Mr. Milton’s glowing statements about it.