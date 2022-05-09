Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid MVP debate ignites social media as Nuggets star reportedly set to win award



Denver Nuggets star Nicola Djokic is ready to receive her second straight NBA MVP award, social media responded Monday.

Although the results of the official vote have not yet been announced, ESPN first reported that the jockey will be named MVP over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel MBD and Milwaukee box star Giannis Antetokunampo.

Nuggets Center is the first player in NBA history to receive 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season. He averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists and led the team to the playoffs despite the absence of two key teammates Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently said of the 7-footer, “What he’s done is awesome.”

Embiid, on the other hand, averaged 30.6 points per game in the regular season and won his first NBA scoring title. Unlike the Nuggets, the 76ers are still in the thick of the NBA playoffs, although the MVP is a regular-season award.

Social media has highlighted the MVP debate, with many believing that MBD should have won.

Although many, especially those in Philadelphia, believe that MBD should have won, the regular season jockey’s stats have made a great case for him to win the MVP award behind him.

Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring, rebounding, assist, still and blocked shots last season. He was virtually a one-man show, as he led the team to a 48-34 record and sixth place in the West. The team lost to Golden State Warriors in the first round.

Jokic has led the NBA in traditional stat divisions, such as Total Rebounds (1,019), as well as advanced statistics. He leads the Player Efficiency Rating (PER) with 32.8. Jokic led the box plus / minus (13.7), offensive box plus / minus (9.2), defensive box plus / minus (4.5) and value over replacement player (9.8).

Analytical sections try to estimate how much a player contributes to their team during each capture.

Given these statistics and the importance of the jockey for his team, others on social media think the Nuggets star deserves to win his second MVP award.

Jokic is set to join the list of previous back-to-back MVP award winners, including Antetokunumpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone and Karim Abdul-Jabbar.

James and Abdul-Jabbar both accomplished this feat twice.

