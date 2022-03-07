Nikola Jokic, Nuggets regroup to beat Pelicans in OT



The Denver Nuggets have lost their big lead, head coach and cool.

Don’t play, though. Nikola Jokic has confirmed that.

The Denver bigs have scored 30 of their 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Nuggets rallied after breaking a 21-point lead on Sunday night to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130.

Jokic hit two free throws to tie in 3.2 seconds regulation and then knocked out a momentum-swinging 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the OT. His big night led to an improbable win where coach Michael Malone was fired towards the end of the third quarter, the team was fully exposed and then expanded and rejoined.

Jokic, the reigning NBA MVP, had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his league-leading 17th triple-double.

“I feel really comfortable taking important shots,” Jokic said. “I think my teammates believe me.”

That is an understatement.

“He’s in charge,” said Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, who had 26 points. “She’s just a pair of glasses to watch.”

Brandon Ingram had 38 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans won four in a row.

“Give Denver credit, they did what they needed to do to extend the game to win,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “But we’d better get through this kind of experience.”

It almost won a steal control over the Denver Jokic, but Jeff Green’s last-second shot was absolutely out of the mark. In overtime, Jokic had seven points, while Monte Morris clutched the 3-pointer. Denver closed out the extra time with a 12-0 lead after the Pelicans took a 130-126 advantage.

In hindsight, the Nuggets led 34-13 with 1:27 left in the opening quarter. The Pelicans systematically climbed to five at half-time, courtesy of Ingram’s half-court buzzer-beater, to return to the game. The Pelicans took their first lead with Ingram’s shot becoming the third in the middle.

Denver lost its cool late in the third when Malone was technically issued in one game and exploded for another. The team is called for a delay technical. That, combined with a Devonte ‘Graham 3-pointer, turned New Orleans’ four-point lead into a double-digit cushion.

It won’t hold.

Emotions got better from Nuggets, who picked up four personal technical fouls – DeMarcus Cousin and Brian Forbes also had one in addition to Malone’s pairing – with a delaying “T”.

“I apologize to the team,” Malone said. “I have to control my emotions. I can’t keep them in that position. I have to be better than that. It’s something I’ve felt bad about.”

Ingram had a night shot. He grabbed a loose ball next to the midcourt with two nuggets around him. Just before half-hour the market bell rang, he quietly lobbied the 45-footer towards the basket and cut five to reduce the deficit. His teammates came out of the bench to celebrate. Green put his hand on his hip and watched the replay on the big screen.

The Pelicans won their last four games by an average of 26.8 points, which certainly caught Malone’s attention. He confirms that his team is well aware of the teams that the Pelicans have defeated and at intervals – in Phoenix, 117-102; At the Los Angeles Lakers, 123-95; Sacramento, 125-95; And Utah, 124-90.

“Their defense is outstanding,” Malone said. “They’re getting a lot of offense from their defense.”

There are Jones

Pelican guard Herbert Jones averaged 9.4 points this season. But he averaged 21 points in the first three games against the Nuggets, including 25 in 113-105 matches in Denver on 4 February.

“It was a highlight show by Herbert Jones in Transition,” Malone said. “We have to try to slow him down.”

Jones had seven Sundays.

Tip-INS

Pelicans: GCJ McCullum made a technical draw in the first quarter. He was upset a while ago after a goalless call at the other end. McCullum finished with 24. “It was a winning game that we gave up,” McCullum said.

Nuggets: Morris had 18 points. … 10 out of 33 from the 3-point range.

Coming next

Pelican: Tuesday night in Memphis.

Nuggets: Host Golden State on Monday night.