Nikola Vucevic, Bulls use late charge to put away Pacers



Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vusevic has perfected Friday’s general game plan.

Undersized and short-handed Indiana pacers have lost their top four post players, with coach Billy Donovan asking him to dominate in the middle.

Vusevic grew to a season-high of 36 points and 17 rebounds, with Demar Derozan adding 31 points to give the Bulls a 122-115 win over the Indiana pacers.

“It’s like people think he has this huge advantage, but I’m not really used to playing against little boys like him,” said Vusevic, a 6-foot-11 veteran who has only faced a defender taller than 6-7. “It had a lot of seals on the post so many of my points were simple. It’s just a different look and different for me.”

Despite playing without injured all-star Jack Lavin (back sprain), he stayed up all night posting his second consecutive 30-point game while helping the Eastern Conference top team win for the fourth time in six games.

Vusevich made 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks. That wasn’t all.

“I’m really impressed with what she did tonight,” Donovan said. “He had several good blocks and he made some guys miss some shots.”

Result: Despite a season-high 42 points from Caris Levert, Indiana lost for the second time with eight assists and five rebounds. Recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Vusevic wasted no time in feeling his presence. He had already reached near double-doubles through the first quarter, when the Bulls scored 40 points and led the double digits.

But the pacers closed at 65-62 at halftime and finally took an 86-85 lead, beating Lance Stephenson’s shot-clock at 3-pointer with 2:57 to go to the third quarter.

It didn’t last long.

DeRozan answered with two free throws and a 14-footer, Vusevic Lane drove for a dunk and Malcolm Hill’s basket was out for 8-2 which helped Chicago regain a 93-90 lead.

The Bulls eventually took control of the fourth with a 10-0 lead, Ayo Dosunmur 3 4:52 left 110-98 left and the pacers had no chance to tie the score or take the lead.

“It’s a disappointing result but a lot of good things are going on,” said coach Rick Carlisle. “We have to fight while we are weak.”

Tip-INS

Bulls: Vusevich has 29 doubles this season. … DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 39 of 47 games this season. He had five rebounds and seven assists on Friday. … Javante Green scored 16 points and Dusunmu finished with 15. … Chicago have won the last three of the four-game series this season and have a 43-37 rebounding advantage on Friday.

Fast bowler: LeVert made the most impressive performance of his career in his 299th start. … Dwayne Washington Jr. had 17 points and Chris Duart added 12. … Reggie Perry played less than 24 hours and 10 minutes after signing with the pacers and arriving at Indianapolis. … Goga Betadze, Malcolm Brogdon, Isaiah Jackson, TJ McConnell, Miles Turner and TJ Warren were injured. Domantas Sabonis is included in the Health and Safety Protocol.

Tribute

Before the game, Carlyle Hall of Fame honored coach Bill Fitch, who died Wednesday at the age of 89.

“He dropped me off my last NBA team and offered me my first coaching job – the same phone call,” Carlyle said. “Whenever someone sees you and believes you and gives you that first chance, it’s very special.”

Fitch did more than just start Carlyle. He remembers Larry Bird’s first coach in Boston, Phil Jackson’s coach in North Dakota and Carlyle, Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson’s baseball and Crayton’s basketball coach.

