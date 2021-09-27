Nimaben Acharya becomes first woman speaker: Gujarat gets first woman speaker Nimaben Acharya will run the assembly

Dr. Nimaben Acharya, the first woman Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, will preside over the two-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly starting from Monday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former Speaker Rajendra Patel and Leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani took him to their chairs. The resignation of Rajendra Trivedi left the House of Representatives vacant, making him the Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, Law and Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.The BJP nominated Acharya for the presidency and the opposition Congress also backed him. The BJP has also nominated Jethabhai Bharwad, an MLA from Shehra constituency, for the post of Deputy Speaker of the House, which has been approved by the Gujarat Assembly Secretary, while the Congress has fielded its six-time MLA Anil Joshiara from Bhiloda constituency.

‘It’s an honor not only for me but for the entire female gender’

Acharya resigned as the acting Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly before the election. Acharya said she would try to do justice to the chair by accepting responsibility. Acharya said, “Today is Vitthalbhai Patel’s birthday and I am honored to take charge today. It is an honor not only for me but for the entire female gender.

‘Inspiration from speakers and opposition leaders so far’

Acharya said that the glorious history of the Speaker of the State Assembly from Kalyanji Mehta to Rajendra Trivedi will be a source of inspiration for me. He will also be inspired by opposition leaders. “Journalists are known as the fourth pillar. I am sure you will report on the workings of the House in the interest of democracy,” he told reporters. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel said, “When we used to go to the Speaker’s Chamber, we used to see only pictures of male speakers, but now we see a female face.