‘Nimblewill Nomad’ Becomes the Oldest Person to Hike the Appalachian Trail



“Once you get into it, it helps you make steel,” he said. “The more you go into it, the more committed you should be.”

The trek requires mental, as well as physical, determination. “Eighty percent of that is mental oppression,” Mr. Eberhart said. “And that’s why so many people fail.”

In 2016, Mr. Eberhardt lived mostly in a pickup truck, using the home of a relative in Missouri as a mailing address.

“Keep me out of the house, preferably in the mountains, and you’ve got a happy camper,” he told the Times in an adventurous retirement profiling article.

The route was closed during the coronavirus epidemic in 2020, but this year the number of hikers has returned to pre-epidemic levels, said Mr Bowman of the Conservancy. Mr Bowman said there were 3,107 registrations of attempts to extend the entire trail over a 12-month period in 2019, but the registration system, which is optional, was halted most of the time in 2020 as Covid-19 grew. This year, 3,763 were registered. “There were a lot of people who pushed their growth forward,” he said.

He said he had known about Mr Eberhardt’s rise for months, but had not spoken to him since he recorded it.

He said, “I hope he recovers and his feet get wet.

Mr Eberhart said he overcame daily pains, including leg pain that brought him to tears. But he often thought of Lance Armstrong, a cyclist who once said that pain was temporary but that it was permanent.