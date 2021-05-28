NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts, Download Notice @nimhans.ac.in





NIMHANS has printed a recruitment notification for 275 Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology), Senior Scientific Officer, Laptop Programmer, Jr Scientific Officer, Speech Therapist and Audiologist, Sr Scientific Assistant and Assistant Dietician Posts on nimhans.ac.in. Verify Particulars right here

NIMHANS Recruitment 2021: Nationwide Institute of Psychological Well being and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has printed a recruitment notification for the publish of Nursing Officer, Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology, Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular), Laptop Programmer, Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block, Speech Therapist and Audiologist,Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) and Assistant Dietician on its web site – nimhans.ac.in. individuals can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment within the prescribed software format by way of offline mode on or earlier than 28 June 2021.

Necessary Date

Final Date of on-line software: 28 June 2021 upto 4:30 PM

NIMHANS Emptiness Particulars

Nursing Officer – 266 Posts

Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology – 1 Submit

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) – 1 Submit

Laptop Programmer – 1 Submit

Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block – 1 Submit

Speech Therapist and Audiologist – 3 Posts

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- 1 Submit

Assistant Dietician – 1 Submit

Wage: Preliminary Pay

Nursing Officer – Rs.44,900/-

Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology – Rs.35,400/-

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) – Rs.67,700/-

Laptop Programmer – Rs.35,400/-

Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block – Rs.44,900/-

Speech Therapist and Audiologist – Rs.35,400/-

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) – Rs.35,400/-

Assistant Dietician – Rs.35,400/-

Eligibility Standards for NIMHANS Nursing Officer, Teacher and Other Posts

Academic Qualification:

Nursing Officer – B.Sc. (Hon) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council acknowledged Institute/College. OR B.Sc.(Submit Certificates)/ Submit Fundamental B.Sc. Nursing from an INC acknowledged Institute/ College. Registered at Nurses & Midwife in State/INC. Two Years’ expertise in minimal 50 bedded Hospital after buying the tutorial qualification talked about above

Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology – II Class / BA / B.Sc. of a acknowledged College with Psychology as one of many topics. At the very least one 12 months expertise in educating in a traditional faculty or a college of the Handicapped.

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) – Ph.D (Fundamental / Medical Sciences).One 12 months expertise in Neuromuscular Ailments/ Neurosciences.

Laptop Programmer – Submit Graduate diploma in Laptop Purposes with data in statistical purposes.

Junior Scientific Officer – Sub Specialty Block – 1 Submit

Speech Therapist and Audiologist – First or Excessive Second class in Grasp diploma in Speech Pathology and or Audiology or equal qualification from a acknowledged College/Board

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics)- I OR II Class Grasp’s Diploma or equal qualification in Life Sciences from a acknowledged College / Establishment. 2 years analysis expertise in Organic Sciences / Molecular Biology

Assistant Dietician – B.Sc. Diploma in Science and Diploma in Dietics of a acknowledged College / Establishment.

Age Restrict:

Nursing Officer – 35 years

Teacher for MR Kids (Medical Psychology – 30 years

Senior Scientific Officer (Neuromuscular) – 40 years

Laptop Programmer – 30 years

Junior Scientific Officer – 35 years

Speech Therapist and Audiologist – 30 years

Senior Scientific Assistant (Human Genetics) – 35 years

Assistant Dietician – 30 years

The right way to apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2021 ?

individuals can apply within the prescribed software and submit it together with different crucial paperwork to The Director, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Highway, Bengaluru – 560 029, India, on or earlier than 28 June 2021 upto 4.30 PM.

Software Charge:

Group A Posts – Rs.2360/- (Rs.1180/- in case of SC/ST candidates)

Group B Posts – Rs.1180/- (Rs.885/- in case of SC /ST candidates)

NIMHANS Notification Download