Nina Derwael of Belgium Beats Sunisa Lee on Uneven Bars

Nina Derwael of Belgium took advantage of her rivals’ mistakes and nerves in Sunday’s uneven bars final to win the gold medal in her specialty.

Two-time uneven bars world champion Derwael didn’t perform as well on bars as she did in qualifying last week when she finished first, but her routine was pretty good – and pretty tough – for her to win. Looking like she was hovering in the wind, she soared over, under and between the bars and received 15.2 points for her performance. After the announcer called her the winner, Derwael wrapped herself in the Belgian flag and gave a big smile to her little cheering section in the nearly empty Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Anastasiia Iliankova of Russia was second on uneven bars, with 14.833 points, to win the silver medal. Sunisa Lee of the United States won the bronze medal with 14.5 points.

The Belgian winner was supposed to compete for gold with Lee, who is also an uneven bars specialist. Lee usually has the toughest uneven bars routine in the world and is rewarded for it with a high score.