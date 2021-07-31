Nina Derwael of Belgium Beats Sunisa Lee on Uneven Bars
Nina Derwael of Belgium took advantage of her best rival’s mistakes and nerves in the uneven bars final to win the gold medal in her specialty.
Two-time uneven bars world champion Derwael didn’t perform as well on bars as she did in qualifying last week when she finished first, but her routine was pretty good – and pretty tough – for her to win. She slid over, under and between the bars and scored 15.2 points.
Anastasiia Iliankova finished second, with 14.833 points, to win the silver medal. Sunisa Lee of the United States won the bronze medal with 14.5 points.
The Belgian winner was supposed to compete for gold with Lee, who is also an uneven bars specialist. Lee usually has the toughest uneven bars routine in the world and is rewarded for it with a high score.
On Sunday, however, two days after winning the all-around gold medal, Lee performed a choppy routine and failed to connect many of his skills, which lowered his difficulty score. His execution was not as clean as usual either.
The day before the event, Lee admitted that she felt the pressure to win gold on bars, especially after winning the all-around title.
