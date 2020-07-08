Nina Gupta Belly Dance Coca Cola You: Actress Nina Gupta Belly Dance Go viral on Coca Cola song Watch Video – Video: Nina Gupta Belly Dance on Coca Cola at the age of 62
Sharing this video on Instagram, Nina Gupta wrote, ‘And now change.’ Fans never tire of praising this incarnation of Nina Gupta. One fan wrote, ‘Madam Nina, your soul is amazing. Keep swinging like that. Another fan commented, ‘You’re always on fire.’
This video of Nina Gupta is full of such comments. Nina Gupta is a social media lover and she is very active on Instagram. On the commercial front, Nina Gupta will be seen in films like ‘83’, ‘Gwalior’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has released several films this year, including ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ and ‘Chhatrasal’.
