Nina Gupta Belly Dance Coca Cola You: Actress Nina Gupta Belly Dance Go viral on Coca Cola song Watch Video – Video: Nina Gupta Belly Dance on Coca Cola at the age of 62

Nina Gupta is not only a terrific actress but also an amazing belly dancer and she proved it when she recently did a belly dance with friends at a party. At the age of 62, Nina has done such an amazing belly dance to the song ‘Coca Cola Tu’ that everyone is praising her on social media.

The real Nina Gupta is currently abroad, where she is shooting one of her projects. From there, she is sharing her daily shooting and fun videos with fans on Instagram (Nina Gupta Instagram). Nina Gupta has also shared a video of the post-shooting party, in which she is doing belly dance with a dancer to the song ‘Coca Cola Tu’. Nina is showing sexy dance moves in a white off shoulder dress.



Sharing this video on Instagram, Nina Gupta wrote, ‘And now change.’ Fans never tire of praising this incarnation of Nina Gupta. One fan wrote, ‘Madam Nina, your soul is amazing. Keep swinging like that. Another fan commented, ‘You’re always on fire.’

This video of Nina Gupta is full of such comments. Nina Gupta is a social media lover and she is very active on Instagram. On the commercial front, Nina Gupta will be seen in films like ‘83’, ‘Gwalior’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has released several films this year, including ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ and ‘Chhatrasal’.

