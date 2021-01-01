Nina Gupta Dance Video Goes Viral In Shorts: Actress Nina Gupta In Shorts And Aaj Phir Jine Ki Tamanna Hai Black Top Dance Video Goes Viral- Nina Gupta Is Dancing In Shorts On ‘Aaj Phir Jine Ki Tamanna’! Video goes viral
On the commercial front, Nina Gupta will be seen in films like ‘83’, ‘Gwalior’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has released several films this year, including ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’, ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ and ‘Chhatrasal’. Nina Gupta started her career in 1982 with the film ‘Saath Saath Hai’. After that, he acted in dozens of films like ‘Aadat Se Majboor’, ‘Gandhi’, ‘Jane Bhi Do Yaaron’, ‘Mandi’, ‘Utsav’, ‘Laila’ and ‘Swarg’. Nina Gupta got new stardom from the film ‘Badhai Ho’ in 2018, after which she never looked back. Recently, he also wrote his book ‘Sach Kahu To’, which drew a lot of headlines.
