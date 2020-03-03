Nina Gupta met Gulzar wearing shorts: After meeting Gulzar wearing shorts, Nina Gupta said – she used to meet him even thirty years ago – Nina Gupta reacted after being trolled for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar

Actress Nina Gupta, who once sought work on social media, is now creating a new definition of a heroine by playing a central character in films like ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ and ‘Dial 100’. In an exclusive interview with us in the context of his new film ‘Dial 100’, he talks openly about this happy transformation of his autobiography, trolling about clothes, girl Masaba etc.

You mentioned recently that you had previously played a role for the benefit of money, which you did not like. At the same time, you are now consistently playing the lead role. How do you see this change?

I thank God every day for this change that I am finally getting better characters. Sometimes I even feel like I wish I was younger this time or when I was younger, I had such an opportunity. But then I suppress the thought that came next, I got it now. I am so happy that this stage has come in my life and all the credit goes to director Amit Sharma who made the congratulations yes and everything that is happening is happening for the same reason.

Even your films like ‘Sardar Ka Natu’ or ‘Dial 100’ break the convention of Bollywood that old actresses can’t be prominent. What do you think about this?

Yes, I think for the first time in our films an old woman is taking the responsibility of the film on her shoulders. I don’t know for sure, but I think so. Male actors would get such roles, but actresses would only get small roles of the same nanny, grandmother, aunty, mummy that I was doing. I also did ‘Mulk’, ‘Sandeep and Pinky Farar’. It was a supporting role. I was also supporting in Badhai Ho, there were other heroes and heroines, but Badhai Ho changed everything.

READ Also Priyanka Chopra Supports The White Tiger Director Ramin Bahrani After he Suffers Racist Attack Nina Gupta advises dating girls

What is the most important lesson you have learned from this industry in your long film journey?

The most important lesson learned is to be a little shy to ask for work here. If I hesitate to call again and again, they won’t bother, it doesn’t. You have to persevere, that’s the most important thing.

There is a lot of talk about your autobiography these days. Were there any aspects of the book that you were reluctant to bring?

No, when I was writing this, I clearly stated what I wanted and what I didn’t want. I had been thinking of writing this for many years, but then I would sit down to write, so I would think about how I would tell this story to everyone, but this time something different happened. I knew what to say, what not to say. I had no doubt in my mind, so the book was written. I thought it would be hard for me to write this or leave it, but it didn’t happen. Wrote in a stream.

The second season of Masaba’s biopic Masaba Masaba is also coming soon. Did you learn anything from Masaba and did you teach him a special lesson?

I learn a lot from Masaba, I think, she learns from me too. Children learn by watching their parents. If you tell them to sit down, they will not learn. The biggest thing I learned from Masaba is that she doesn’t give up on what she is after. Continues. I get a little frustrated sometimes if it doesn’t happen go away, but it doesn’t go away.

Video: Nina Gupta came to meet Gulzar wearing shorts, became a bad troll

When you went to give your book to Mr. Gulzar, the trolls were hurt by wearing your shorts. Lots of comments on your outfit. What do you want them to answer?

Tell them that many years ago, I was talking more than thirty years ago, when Masaba was not even born, my first tennis racket was given to me by Mr. Gulzar. He used to go to Andheri every day to play tennis and my house was in Juhu, so I told him I wanted to learn too, so he would wake me up every morning at 6.30. Then they also put on shorts and I was in shorts too, so tell these idiots that we used to put on shorts and meet each other (laughs) ever since. Look, he’s free to say what he wants. Likewise, I’m free to do whatever I want, so keep everyone engaged. I don’t give knowledge to anyone, or call anyone bad, I’m just saying.

Have you ever dialed 100 for the police like Zee Five’s movie ‘Dial 100’?

Yes, I once dialed 100, when there were riots in Mumbai. Then I used to live in Aram Nagar and at night there was the sound of gunfire. Masaba was young then, so I took her to my neighbor’s place. We all gathered there. We were so scared, then I dialed 100. When I told him the situation, he said we’re fine, don’t worry.

