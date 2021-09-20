Nina Gupta wants tennis clothes: When Nina Gupta expressed her desire for tennis clothes like Martina Navratilova to Gulzar Sahib

Nina Gupta recently met veteran Bollywood lyricist and director Gulzar Sahib and the meeting was very popular because of the actress’ clothes. By the way, Nina has already expressed her desire to dress like a tennis player in front of Gulzar, on which she gave a good piece of advice. Nina told how Gulzar Saba took care of her during her pregnancy.

Nina Gupta has shared a memorable story about Gulzar in her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun To’. Nina writes in her book, ‘Gulzar Saheb used to go to a place in Andheri for practice and play tennis there every day. He had a different passion for the game, so when I met him I asked if I could join him. He would wake me up at half past six and we would play together. I wasn’t good enough to play but he was a great player. He used to play for about an hour and a half.





When Nina started playing, she was inspired by players like Martina Navratilova. She said- I wanted to wear great tennis clothes like her. You don’t understand what i mean Short skirts and fitted shorts. At that time such clothes were not easily available in India. That’s why whenever someone went abroad, they would get the job of bringing these clothes for me. When Nina talked to Gulzar about wanting to dress like Navratilova, he jokingly said, ‘Nina, focus on your game first, do it well, then spend on the dressing area.’

Nina also shared how Gulzar Saheb took great care of her during her pregnancy. Nina said, ‘Gulzar Saab is a wonderful person and not even decisive. He gave me extra care during the movies. He always paid attention to whether I was comfortable or not. He used to bring food for me from his house. I have mentioned before how my friends took care of me so much during my pregnancy and one of them was also Gulzar Saheb.

The actress said that Gulzar Sahib had given strict instructions to the choreographer on the set of ‘Mirza Ghalib’ that Nina’s steps would be easy. Nina says, ‘To tell you, I don’t remember having any more photos of my pregnancy. Once Om Puri took a photo of me, I don’t know where she went. Most of the paintings from that period are from the period of the film Mirza Ghalib. Most of these seem to be my obstacles. Looking back, I feel like I should have done at least one photoshoot so that I can remember those beautiful months when a beautiful baby was growing inside me.