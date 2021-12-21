Nine BJP members were not present for the starred question

All 20 starred questions were answered in the Lok Sabha on Monday. However, 14 members were not present in the House to ask questions, including nine from the BJP. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed three former late members Chandrapal Shailani, K.K. Rosaiah and Ram Nagina Mishra recently passed away and briefly mentioned their parliamentary and political career.

As soon as Birla started the Question Hour, members of Congress and some other opposition parties reached near the plinth, raising slogans. Many members also carried placards in their hands. The Speaker started the Question Hour amidst the noise. Questions were asked related to the Ministries of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Culture, Labor and Employment and Education, the Ministers concerned also answered them. All the 20 starred questions were answered during Question Hour on Monday. Starred questions are to be answered by the Minister in the House. During this, 14 members including nine BJP members who asked starred questions were not present. These included Vinod Kumar Sonkar, Tejashwi Surya, PP Chaudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal, Sunil Kumar Singh, Rakesh Singh etc.

BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha Rakesh Singh told the public that this is a serious matter. He said that members should be present in the House on occasions of important discussions and bills. Singh said that I will look into the matter with the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. He told that my 6th starred question was on Monday. I had come out of the house for some important work. During this my question number came up.

Often the number of the fifth-sixth question comes till 11:30, but today the number of my question came early. The Lok Sabha had reached the House a few moments after the Speaker called. He said that I requested the Speaker to take up my question again but he said that once the next question is asked, it is not a tradition to ask the previous question again. Singh told that I was in Parliament since morning and was present in the office of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. He said that I have never been absent from the House in this session.