Nine Seater Kia Carnival Discontinued But Six Seater New Car Launched

Talking about the exterior of the Kia Carnival, it will get LED projector headlamps and LED position lamps, LED ice cube fog lamps, LED tail-lights, smart power tailgate.

South Korean automobile company Kia has launched a 6 seater variant of its Carnival MPV for the Indian market. On the other hand, the company has discontinued its 9 seater Carnival. In the 6 seater Kia Carnival, the company has given captain seats in three seats. Talking about its price, the ex-showroom price of the new Carnival MPV has been kept at Rs 28.95 lakh. Let us know what are the features you are going to get in the new Carnival MPV.

Safety Features of Kia Carnival 6 Seater Variant – Talking about the safety features of the Carnival MPV, it gets electronic stability control, hill start assist control, roll over mitigation, cornering brake control, side and curtain airbags, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD and disc brakes. Apart from this, the company has launched the new Carnival in the market in 4 variants. Which are in Premium, Prestige, Limousine and Limousine+.

Engine of Kia Carnival 6 seater variant – Kia Motors has given a 2.2 liter turbocharged diesel engine in this MPV. Which generates maximum power of 200bhp and peak torque of 440Nm. At the same time, in this MPV, you have been given an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Which transmits power to the front wheels. Along with this, Kia Motors claims that the 6 seater Carnival gives a mileage of 13.9 km.

Specifications of Kia Carnival 6 seater variant – You will get the Kia Carnival MPV in 6,7 and 8 seater configurations. In its 6 seater variant, you will get 540 liters of boot space. Which is much more than the 7 and 8 seater variants. Along with this, the boot space can be increased to 1,624 liters and 2,759 liters by folding the third-row seats and second-row seats.

Talking about the interior, it has been given high-end features like dual panel electric sunroof, 3-row sliding seats, laptop charger, cruise control, triple zone climate control and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.